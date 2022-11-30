‘Cocaine Bear’ is out for blood in new horror comedy trailer

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 1:27 pm

Universal Pictures

Look out – there's a bear on the loose and it’s out for blood.

The trailer for Cocaine Bear, the new dark comedy film directed by Elizabeth Banks, dropped Wednesday, and it shows off the adventures of a drug-fueled bear as it terrorizes residents in a small Georgia town.

“It’s one of the most unique scripts I’ve ever read,” Banks told ABC Audio. “It’s a crazy horror film. It’s bananas. It lives up to its name. And that was my creative goal, to make a movie that justifies having the title Cocaine Bear.”

Inspired by a bizarre true story, the film follows what happens after a drug runner’s plane crashes into a forest, where a 500-pound bear finds and ingests a large amount of cocaine.

The answer is, of course, a lot of destruction. An all-star list of actors fills out the cast of characters, including Keri Russell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Brooklynn Prince and Emmy winner Ray Liotta in one of his final performances.

The film’s marketing is leaning into the absurdity of the premise. “I’m the bear who ate cocaine. This is my story,” Cocaine Bear tweeted Wednesday afternoon. So true, Cocaine Bear. So true.

