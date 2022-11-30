Officials: 21 charged in transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networks

TYLER – According to court documents unsealed Wednesday, 21 suspects from across the country have been charged for their alleged roles in transnational money laundering networks. The announcement came in a Tyler news conference. Suspects include those who allegedly laundered millions of dollars reportedly stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes. Federal officials announced Operation Crypto Runner, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation into transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networks. They say the networks facilitate the movement of fraud proceeds from victims in the United States to foreign criminal organizations. Click here for more details.

