Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Officials: 21 charged in transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networks

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 1:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Officials: 21 charged in transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networksTYLER – According to court documents unsealed Wednesday, 21 suspects from across the country have been charged for their alleged roles in transnational money laundering networks. The announcement came in a Tyler news conference. Suspects include those who allegedly laundered millions of dollars reportedly stolen from United States fraud victims through romance scams, business email compromises, technical support schemes, and other fraud schemes. Federal officials announced Operation Crypto Runner, an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation into transnational cryptocurrency money laundering networks. They say the networks facilitate the movement of fraud proceeds from victims in the United States to foreign criminal organizations. Click here for more details.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC