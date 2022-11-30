Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
Vin Diesel remembers Paul Walker on the ninth anniversary of his death

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 11:46 am
Dave M. Benett/WireImage

Vin Diesel is remembering his friend and costar Paul Walker on the nine-year anniversary of his death.

Diesel, who starred alongside Walker in several Fast & Furious films, posted a photo on Wednesday of the two actors smiling together. “Nine years...love you and miss you,” Diesel captioned the picture.

Walker died on Nov. 30, 2013, due to a car crash. “We had accomplished so much by 2013,” Diesel wrote on Facebook in January 2014. “The complexities of Brotherhood and the painful void...of its absence.”

Since then, Diesel has remained close to the Walker family, even walking Paul’s daughter, Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding in 2021.

