Netflix drops ‘Emily in Paris’ season 3 trailer

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 10:36 am

Courtesy of Netflix

Très magnifique!

Netflix dropped the trailer for Emily in Paris season 3 Wednesday morning, and it looks like our favorite American-gone-abroad will once again have to make some tough relationship and career decisions in the city of love.

All 10 episodes of the third season will be available to stream on Dec. 21, with Lily Collins reprising her titular role.

The trailer teases even more of Emily Cooper’s classic indecision, with her struggling to pick between the French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) or her English beau Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

Additionally, Emily looks to be splitting her time between two different marketing company jobs – one at her mentor Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new company, and her job at Savoir, working under her boss Madeline (Kate Walsh).

“Even not choosing has consequences, so it’s still a choice,” Emily’s French teacher advises in the trailer. Going by the show’s tagline, if there’s one thing that’s certain – whatever Emily chooses – she'll choose Paris.

