Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston man sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 8:14 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Houston man sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter theftsTYLER — A 19-year-old Houston man was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. According to our news partner KETK, Kennedy Watkins was arrested with two other Houston men in Tyler in connection to several catalytic converter thefts. The three were all 18-years-old at the time of their July arrests, and Watkins has remained in jail since. In addition to his eight year sentence, Watkins was given 137 days credit for the time he spent in jail. According to deferred adjudication guidelines, if Watkins adheres to the condition of his release the conviction will be removed from his record.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC