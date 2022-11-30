Minneapolis murder suspect arrested in Gregg County

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 8:14 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department arrested a murder suspect who was wanted out of Minneapolis, Minnesota on Monday. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police said they received a tip from Gregg County Crime Stoppers Network on the location of the suspect, 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts, who was wanted for second degree murder. Roberts was arrested and taken to the Gregg County Jail without incident by LPD Detectives with the Special Investigations Apprehension Unit. Back in October, the Minneapolis Police Department took to Facebook to ask for the public’s help in finding Roberts. They said she was charged with murder for fatally shooting Tanasha Austin back in March after a verbal argument.

