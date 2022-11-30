Today is Wednesday November 30, 2022
Texas woman pleads guilty to role in Vanessa Guillen’s death

Posted/updated on: November 30, 2022 at 4:29 am
AUSTIN (AP) – The only suspect arrested in the 2020 killing of soldier Vanessa Guillen at a Texas military base has plead guilty to four charges and is awaiting sentencing. Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of making a false statement. Aguilar could face up to 30 years in prison. Authorities say Aguilar helped Army Spc. Aaron Robinson dismember and dispose of Guillen’s body in nearby woods. Guillen’s death and claims by her family that she was harassed and assaulted at the Texas base sparked a social media movement of former and active service members who came forward about their own experiences.



