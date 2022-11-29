Today is Tuesday November 29, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Baz Luhrmann wants to release a concert cut of ‘Elvis’

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 5:04 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of Baz Luhrmann’s movie Elvis may one day have more of it to love. The director tells Indiewire that he hopes to release a concert cut featuring all the musical performances star Austin Butler shot for the film.

“It’s a directors’ assembly. It’s not a cut,” he says. “There’s a whole lot of material that adds up to four hours, but I have gone on record now to say not today, not tomorrow, but at some point I would do [it].”

Luhrmann says Austin shot full concerts for the film noting, “it was an out of body experience to watch him do those full concerts, so one day I will cut those full concerts together.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC