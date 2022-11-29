Today is Tuesday November 29, 2022
Oath Keepers boss guilty of seditious conspiracy in 1/6 case

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 4:39 pm
WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) – Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, ogf Granbury, Texas, has been convicted of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential win – handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. A Washington, D.C., jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group’s efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.



