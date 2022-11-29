Hugh Jackman reveals the moment he wanted to return as Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 3:23 pm

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

Fans are still reeling at the fact that they'll finally see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine opposite Hugh's real-life pal Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool in the upcoming third adventure of the snarky mercenary.

In a chat with Deadline, Jackman recalls the moment he decided to finally pick the claws back up following his 2017 Oscar-nominated swansong Logan.

Jackman recalls, "Well, I was 20 minutes into watching Deadpool and I had just announced, literally, a few weeks before that Logan was going to be my last, which I fully intended. And then I was like, 'Uh-oh.'"

Hugh explains some of his decision may have stemmed from a "hangover" from his intense character Florian in the acclaimed drama The Son. The Tony winner explains, "I was just driving out to the beach. It was mid-August, I had...my first week off in eight, nine months, 10 months [from The Music Man on Broadway]. And it came to me like, 'I really want to do that.' And that was it."

He adds, "As soon as I arrived at the beach, I rang Ryan just to see what the hell was going on. And then here we are. It was so quick."

Jackman jests, "And trust me, there's not a morning I don't wake up where Ryan Reynolds is outside my house with posters saying, 'Please.' He's constantly asking me about it. And I was like, 'Dude, I'm done. I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done, I'm done.'"

"So then when he rang me [back], he was like, 'Are you serious?'...," Jackman adds, "I'm a terrible poker player. All this time I was saying I was done, I really meant it. But...somewhere deep down, this idea was obviously lurking and brewing."

Deadpool 3, both heroes' first foray into the MCU, hits theaters November 8, 2024.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back