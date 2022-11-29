Today is Tuesday November 29, 2022
Arrest made after woman, child shot in Marshall

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 4:13 pm
Police investigating after woman, child shot in MarshallMARSHALL — Marshall police have arrested 43-year-old Dameion Deon Redd of Marshall for a shooting that injured a woman and child on Monday. Police say Redd was booked into the Harrison County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and injury to a child. According to a news release, just after midnight Monday on East End Boulevard South, police responded to 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Upon arrival, officers found the woman and child had been shot in their apartment. Both victims were transported to area hospitals.



