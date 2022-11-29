Winona man arrested, accused of stealing over $85,000 from job using fake businesses

November 29, 2022

FLINT – A Winona man arrested this month is accused of creating multiple fake businesses in order to steal money from the company he was working for. According to our news partner KETK, a warrant says Andrew Boaz, 35, is accused of stealing a total of $85,979.29 from Nautical Mile Marine, a boat dealership where he had been employed for over nine years. The missing funds were discovered in October, according to the warrant, after a manager noticed an unfamiliar recurring charge to “Boat Parts Online” in the company’s credit card statements. Boaz was arrested Nov. 18 for felony theft and bailed out of jail the next day. His bail was set at the same amount of money the investigation determined to have been stolen by Boaz using the company credit card.

