Woman believed to be 1971 kidnap victim reunites with family

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 3:55 pm

FORT WORTH (AP) – A woman who family members believe was the toddler who was kidnapped 51 years ago has been reunited with her family in Fort Worth. Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when she was abducted by a purported babysitter in 1971. Her family says that she lived in Fort Worth most of her life as Melanie Brown and didn’t know she was kidnapped, until her father submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he was related to Brown’s children. Brown reunited with her biological parents and two siblings this weekend. The family says they never gave up hope. Police are conducting official DNA tests to confirm Melissa Highsmith’s identity.

