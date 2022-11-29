Today is Tuesday November 29, 2022
Competitors chip away at Tesla's U.S. electric vehicle share

November 29, 2022
DETROIT (AP/Staff) – New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Austin-based Tesla’s dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric vehicle market during the first nine months of this year. And the competitors made gains in the sticker price range below $50,000, where Tesla barely competes. S&P said EVs have picked up 2.4 percentage points of U.S. market share this year, growing to 5.2% of all light vehicle registrations. Of the 525,000 electric vehicles registered during the first nine months of the year, about 340,000, were Teslas.



