Hannah Harlow named 2023 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals “Miracle Child”

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 3:56 pm

TYLER – Each year, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler selects at least one child to represent CMN hospitals. This year the 2023 Miracle Child is three-year-old Hannah Harlow, who will debut as Miracle Child when she lights the city of Tyler’s Christmas Tree during the annual Christmas Parade on December 1. According to a news release, at the age of two, Hannah was diagnosed with XLH Rickets, a condition in which the body doesn’t produce or retain phosphorus. Without phosphorus, bones do not harden, so they are brittle and can easily break.

Although there is no cure for XLH Rickets, Hannah’s endocrinologist began progressive treatment with hopes to slow and possibly even reverse her symptoms. Within just a few months, Hannah began to walk, jump, and even run. Recent x-rays show the bones in her legs have completely healed and she has caught up with the growth chart. And her improvement goes well beyond that. Hannah is in tumbling and dance and loves dressing up in fancy dresses.

