Community steps up after Arp coach and mother lose home to fire

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 12:43 pm

ARP – the Arp ISD community is rallying around Coach Winston Butler and his mother Dorene Freeney. According to information from the school district, around 2:00 Thanksgiving morning, their house burned down, and they lost everything. Thanks in large part to former Arp ISD athletic director Dale Irwin and his wife, Tonya Irwin, Butler and his mom are beginning the process of getting back on their feet. Much of the Arp community has already stepped up and helped in many ways with monetary, clothing, food, and other donations. Coach Irwin, in conjunction with Arp ISD and Arp State Bank, has set up dropoff locations at the bank and at Arp High School for anyone who wishes to help. Coach Irwin is personally picking up the donations daily and delivering them to the family. Fortunately, neither Butler nor Freeney was hurt in the fire.

For folks who wish to make clothing/shoe donations, Winston is a size 13 shoe, and wears an XXL top and 38×36 pants. Ms. Freeney is a size 14/16 and wears an XL top and 8.5 shoe. You can also Venmo or Paypal monetary donations to Coach Dale Irwin. He’s delivering the funds to Winston & his mother.

Venmo: @dale-irwin

PayPal: @jdi33

Go Back