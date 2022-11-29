Today is Tuesday November 29, 2022
Tornadoes threaten multiple states in the South: Latest forecast

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 11:41 am
ABC News

Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- The tornadoes are expected to hit from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. People who live in weaker homes are encouraged to go to storm shelters.

The severe storms could also bring damaging winds and large hail.

Cities in the bullseye are: Jackson, Mississippi; Alexandria, Louisiana; and Memphis, Tennessee. Impacts could also reach New Orleans, Mobile and Birmingham, Alabama; Nashville, Tennessee and eastern Kentucky.

Flash flooding is possible in southern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

On Wednesday, the storm system is forecast to move east.

Strong thunderstorms are possible from the Florida Panhandle to the Carolinas. In addition, heavy rain and gusty winds are expected from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



