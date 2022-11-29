Subcommittee recommends that SFA join UT System

Posted/updated on: November 29, 2022 at 12:28 pm

NACOGDOCHES – In a special called meeting of the Steohen F. Austin State University Board of Regents on Tuesday, the system affiliation evaluation subcommittee recommended that SFA join the University of Texas System. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Representatives said during a presentation that the subcommittee focused on financial impact, and found that joining any of the four systems that offered affiliation would be beneficial to the university’s growth. The university is evaluating offers from the Texas A&M, Texas Tech, University of Texas, and Texas State systems. According to officials, the name, mascot, and colors of SFA would not change, but the way the school is funded could change based on their decision.

The University of Texas system has included additional funding for scholarships, the forestry program, and mental health resources in their offer. The offer also includes money for staff salaries and would give the university access to the University of Texas online library system. Along with the main campus in Austin, UT has campuses in Tyler, Arlington, and more across Texas.

Go Back