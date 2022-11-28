More details on apparent carbon monoxide death in Gun Barrel City

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 5:10 pm

GUN BARREL CITY – More details are emerging after the Gun Barrel City Police Department and Gun Barrel City Fire Department responded to a possible carbon monoxide poisoning on Garret Lane that left one dead on Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, after arriving at the scene, officers and firefighters said they found a three-year-old girl, two boys ages four and six, and the children’s 28-year-old mother. They say they immediately began trying to save the victims’ lives and they were all then transported to UT Health Texas Cedar Creek Lake. The six-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived and later died, according to officials.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said the woman left the hospital against medical advice to go with her children, who were transferred to a hospital in Dallas. Law enforcement had previously said she was expected to recover. The Gun Barrel Fire City Department said the carbon monoxide levels at the house were more than 800 ppm and anything over 100 ppm is considered a fatal level. Officials said they found a a generator inside the bedroom, and it had been on all night. The stepfather found the four victims and called first responders, according to authorities. One of the surviving children is in critical but stable condition while the other is in stable condition.

Officials said that the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce is investigating the incident with the Gun Barrel City Police Department. Law enforcement said the case could possibly be filed with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office.

Go Back