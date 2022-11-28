Today is Monday November 28, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Ex-Border Patrol agent accused of killing four goes on trial

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN ANTONIO (AP) – The capital murder trial of a former U.S. Border Patrol agent who confessed to killing four sex workers in South Texas in 2018 has begun. Juan David Ortiz told investigators he wanted to “clean up the streets” of his border hometown. The 39-year-old is on trial in San Antonio following a defense request to move the trial from Bexar County due to extensive media coverage. If convicted, Ortiz faces life in prison without parole because prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty. At the time of his arrest, Ortiz was a Border Patrol intel supervisor. He pleaded not guilty to capital murder on Monday.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC