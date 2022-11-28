Today is Monday November 28, 2022
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 3:58 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of one of 19 children killed in the school shooting in Uvalde has filed a federal lawsuit against police, the school district, and the maker of the gun used in the massacre. Sandra Torres filed the lawsuit Monday with help from the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety. It’s part of a new legal push nationally to hold firearms makers accountable in mass shootings despite federal laws that grant broad immunity by focusing on marketing. The CEO of Georgia-based Daniel Defense has called the shooting “evil” but has distanced the weapon from the shooting.



