Boating rescue could create pollution issues

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:55 pm

JAMAICA BEACH (KRLD) – A boating rescue off the Texas coast could present a risk to the Gulf of Mexico. The U.S. Coast Guard rescued four men from a sinking shrimp boat at Jamaica Beach on Galveston Island Friday. The rescuers attempted to pump water from the sinking Captain Alex, but found the bilge water was too oily to pump into the ocean. The Coast Guard crew then helped the crew abandon ship. There were no injuries, but the boat went down with up to 17,000 gallons of diesel fuel. The Coast Guard is monitoring for pollution effects.

Go Back