Further details pending on officer-involved shooting in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:52 pm

CRAFT – It may be awhile before we know more about a hostage situation in Cherokee County that led to an officer-involved shooting. In a prepared statement, DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton says, “For the safety of the medical staff, no information about the suspect or his condition will be released at this time.” Authorities said the suspect was shot south of Jacksonville Saturday in a confrontation with law enforcement after he allegedly held his wife and daughter hostage. According to our news partner KETK, Albritton says around 11:52 a.m., the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a man who claimed to be holding his wife and daughter hostage.

When sheriff’s personnel and DPS troopers arrived at the scene, in the area of the Craft community off Highway 69, the suspect allegedly confronted them with a gun in a threatening manner. “Unfortunately, officers had to defend themselves, and the incident ended with the suspect shot,” said Albritton. The alleged hostage-taker was transported to a local hospital, while officials say his wife and daughter are uninjured. The Texas Rangers are investigating.

