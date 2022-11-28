Jury selection begins in Aaron Dean trial

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:31 pm

FORT WORTH (KRLD/Staff) – Jury selection is finally underway in the Aaron Dean murder trial in Fort Worth, in spite of the Sunday death of Dean’s lead attorney. At the outset of jury selection, Judge George Gallagher asked the 195 jurors who showed up whether they had heard of the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson, and half said they had. They will be asked to return to court Wednesday for questioning, while those who said they had not will return on Thursday. All are filling out a 25-page questionnaire, and lawyers for both the prosecution and the defense will review them Tuesday. Judge Gallagher hopes to have a jury of 12 and two alternates selected by Friday; opening statements are scheduled for next Monday. Judge Gallagher did not immediately rule on the defense’s change of venue motion. Dean was a Forth Worth police officer and was responding to a call at Jefferson’s mother’s house when he shot and killed her through a window.

