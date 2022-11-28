Today is Monday November 28, 2022
Capitol riot suspect Ryan Nichols ordered to house arrest

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:53 pm
Capitol riot suspect Ryan Nichols ordered to house arrestLONGVIEW (KRLD/Staff) — An East Texas man recently released following his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol incident is ordered to house arrest. Ryan Nichols was released from a Virginia jail pending his trial. He is not allowed out of his home in Longview except for medical, court, and church service exceptions. A U.S. judge decided to release Nichols because he claimed it wasn’t possible for Nichols to access digital evidence he may need for his trial next year. The Longview News-Journal reports Nichols was also ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., except for business related to his case — and ordered to avoid all contact with anyone involved in the Capitol incident, including co-defendants.



