United Way to host third annual Tyler Gives event with $75,000 match

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 4:52 pm

TYLER – The United Way of Smith County will host their third annual “Tyler Gives” online fundraiser on November 29th, which falls on International Giving Tuesday. According to a news release, the event is aimed at meeting local needs by providing United Way’s partnering local nonprofit agencies with a generous gift at the end of the year. More than 400 individuals came together last year and raised over $230,000 on TylerGives.org in a matter of hours. Thanks to Tyler Gives sponsor Express Employment Professionals and its subsidiary Specialized Recruiting Group, all fees associated with the event are covered, allowing 100% of the donations to go directly to meeting needs. United Way and the event sponsors are providing a $75,000 match for Tyler Gives this year.

Starting at 8 a.m., the first $75,000 raised will be matched. Individual donors can select a specific agency to support or choose to support all with one gift. In both 2020 and 2021, the matching dollars were all claimed within the first 10 minutes. Click here on November 29th to support your favorite local nonprofits through Tyler Gives — or click the link earlier for more information. Thanks to sponsors, 100% of your donation will stay local and will go directly to United Way’s partner agencies, according to the release.

