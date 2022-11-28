Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” relationship with Balenciaga amid ad scandal

ABC News

Kim Kardashian is breaking her silence on Balenciaga's recent ad scandal.

"I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven't been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened," she wrote on social media Sunday, November 27.

Kim, who is mom to North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3, continued, "As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard, and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society — period."

"I appreciate Balenciaga's removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again," she concluded.

Shortly after, the SKIMS founder added that she's "currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand."

The posts come about a week after Balenciaga came under fire for their advertisements featuring children posing with the company's plush bear bags, which wear BDSM-inspired harnesses.

One photo featured a child standing on a bed with one of the plush bear bags, surrounded by other purses and accessories that include what appears to be a chain leash as well as a Balenciaga branded dog collar choker.

The Spanish luxury brand issued an apology on their Instagram on November 22, writing, "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

