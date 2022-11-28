Man killed at Longview ER after allegedly pulling gun on off-duty officer

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 7:56 am

LONGVIEW — A man was killed Sunday night after he allegedly pulled a pistol on an off-duty Kilgore police officer and threatened him with it. According to Kilgore Police and our news partner KETK, the officer who was working an off-duty security job for Hospitality ER in Longview, was checking the parking lot around 9 p.m. when the man confronted him. Officials said that during the encounter “for unknown reasons” he pulled a pistol and began making threats with it. The two then began to struggle for control of the weapon. “As the struggle intensified the officer pulled his weapon and fired in an attempt to stop the aggression, striking the suspect,” officials said. “Immediately following the shooting the officer summoned ER staff who attempted life-saving measures.” The man was pronounced dead later by ER staff and the officer was reported to not have been injured in the incident. Officials said a pistol was recovered at the scene, and the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

