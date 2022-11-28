Today is Monday November 28, 2022
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston

Posted/updated on: November 28, 2022 at 9:17 am
HOUSTON (AP) — Officials say more than 2 million people in the Houston area remain under a boil order notice after a power outage caused low water pressure at a water purification plant. The order — which means water must be boiled before it’s used for cooking, bathing or drinking — also prompted schools in the Houston area to close Monday. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner says the city believes the water is safe but a boil order was required because of the drop Sunday in water pressure. He says water sampling will begin Monday morning and the boil order could be lifted 24 hours after the city is notified the water is safe.



