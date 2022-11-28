First lady Jill Biden to unveil 2022 White House holiday theme and decorations

(WASHINGTON) -- First lady Jill Biden will unveil this year's White House holiday theme and seasonal decor on Monday morning.

She will be joined by members and leadership of the National Guard along with their families, as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support and promote the sacrifices and needs of military families, according to the office of the first lady.

After previewing the holiday decorations, the first lady -- who holds a doctorate in education -- will join National Guard families and state adjutants generals for a roundtable discussion on education for military-connected children at 11:30 a.m. ET.

"As a fellow National Guard mother, Dr. Biden wanted to show appreciation for, and honor, the special role the National Guard plays in serving our country," the office of the first lady said in a statement.

The first lady will then deliver remarks at 12:30 p.m. ET "to offer a holiday message of unity and hope and thank the volunteers from across the country who helped decorate the White House for the 2022 season," according to her office.

Last year's holiday theme was "Gifts from the Heart," intended to honor those who have persevered through hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 volunteers decorated the White House with approximately 25 wreaths, 41 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 6,000 feet of ribbon, 10,000 ornaments and nearly 80,000 holiday lights, according to the office of the first lady.

