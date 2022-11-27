Man killed by police in McKinney

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2022 at 4:03 pm

MCKINNEY (KRLD/Staff) – A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with police in McKinney. Police got a call about a man with an axe threatening a woman at an apartment complex on Medical Center Drive. Police say the man was 30 years old – and the woman was his mother. She got away safely, and when police arrived, the man ran off. Officers chased him on foot, and police say one of them opened fire. The suspect was hit and rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. McKinney police say the Texas Rangers are being brought in to handle the investigation.

