Woman killed by DPS trooper in Round Rock

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2022 at 4:01 pm

ROUND ROCK (KRLD/Staff) – A Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a woman Friday near a busy Cracker Barrel restaurant in Round rock, north of Austin. it started when Round Rock police reported a stolen vehicle. The trooper located the vehicle, but the woman refused to stop. The car went out of control, went through a median, and collided with another vehicle. A DPS spokesman says the woman got out of the car with a gun in her hand. The trooper then shot and killed the woman.

