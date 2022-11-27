Today is Sunday November 27, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Woman killed by DPS trooper in Round Rock

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2022 at 4:01 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ROUND ROCK (KRLD/Staff) – A Department of Public Safety trooper shot and killed a woman Friday near a busy Cracker Barrel restaurant in Round rock, north of Austin. it started when Round Rock police reported a stolen vehicle. The trooper located the vehicle, but the woman refused to stop. The car went out of control, went through a median, and collided with another vehicle. A DPS spokesman says the woman got out of the car with a gun in her hand. The trooper then shot and killed the woman.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC