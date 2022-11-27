Six-year-old dies from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

Posted/updated on: November 27, 2022 at 8:39 am

GUN BARREL CITY – A six-year-old has died from possible carbon monoxide poisoning following an incident in Gun Barrel City. According to our new partner KETK, police and firefighters responded Saturday to a location on Garret Lane. They said they found a three-year-old girl, two boys aged four and six, and a 28-year-old woman. They say they immediately began trying to save their lives, and all four were then taken to UT Health Texas Cedar Creek Lake. The six-year-old was unresponsive when they arrived and later died, according to officials. The three-year-old and four-year-old were last listed in critical condition and have been transferred to a children’s hospital in Dallas. The woman is reportedly expected to recover. Authorities say the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Taskforce is investigating the incident along with the Gun Barrel City Police Department.

