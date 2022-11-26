Today is Saturday November 26, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Water main broken in Overton; boil water notice anticipated

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2022 at 4:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Water main broken in Overton; boil water notice anticipatedOVERTON — The City of Overton has experienced a break in a 10″ water main on FM 850, according to the Overton Police Department’s Facebook page. Due to weather and the severity of the break, officials said it would take longer than usual to repair. Officials said the city would be under a boil water notice once the break is repaired. If you do not have bottled water available, Police Chief Bryan Pool advises you to get some. The city reported Saturday afternoon that Overton had received four pallets of water by request to the state. If you live inside the City of Overton and are in need of drinking water, officials say they will hand out one case per family starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Check this link for more details and any updates.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC