Water main broken in Overton; boil water notice anticipated

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2022 at 4:47 pm

OVERTON — The City of Overton has experienced a break in a 10″ water main on FM 850, according to the Overton Police Department’s Facebook page. Due to weather and the severity of the break, officials said it would take longer than usual to repair. Officials said the city would be under a boil water notice once the break is repaired. If you do not have bottled water available, Police Chief Bryan Pool advises you to get some. The city reported Saturday afternoon that Overton had received four pallets of water by request to the state. If you live inside the City of Overton and are in need of drinking water, officials say they will hand out one case per family starting at 9 a.m. Sunday. Check this link for more details and any updates.

