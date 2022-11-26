Today is Saturday November 26, 2022
Sheriff reports officer-involved shooting near Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2022 at 4:34 pm
Sheriff reports officer-involved shooting near JacksonvilleCRAFT – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday in the area of Highway 69, south of Jacksonville in the vicinity of the Craft community. Officials asked that everyone use caution while traveling Highway 69. All law enforcement officers are reported safe, and authorities say one suspect has been transported to a local hospital. No further details were immediately available. You can check here for any updates.



