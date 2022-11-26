TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: November 26, 2022 at 8:38 am

TYLER — TxDOT schedules another week’s worth of roadwork in the Tyler District for the week of November 28. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will have a base failure crew on FM 850, west of FM 3226. A second crew will be performing bridge maintenance, first on SH 110 S at the Mud Creek bridge between Whitehouse and Troup, then on FM 346 south of FM 344. Motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers controlling traffic in all locations. In Gregg County, Longview maintenance crews will continue bridge channel maintenance on SH 31. Expect right lane closures north and southbound with flaggers controlling traffic. Click here for a complete rundown of roadwork around the district.

