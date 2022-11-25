TJC offers Registration Rally for winter, spring semesters

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2022 at 3:41 pm

TYLER — Tyler Junior College has scheduled a series of Registration Rally events — including a special Saturday session — for its upcoming winter and spring terms. “We’re excited to offer registration and testing hours on Saturday, for the convenience of those who might be unable to attend on a weekday,” said Claire Mizell, TJC director of admissions, as quoted in a news release. “For those who are not already TJC students, we will also have staff on hand to assist them with starting the admissions process.” Walk-in advising and registration will be held on the second floor of Rogers Student Center, on E. Lake St. on the TJC central campus. On Saturday, Dec. 3, advising and registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with TSI testing available from 8 to 10:30 a.m.

Weekday walk-in hours:

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 2, with extended hours until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1

• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 5 and 6

Free TSI testing will be available for current and incoming TJC students from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

Winter Term is a three-week, online-only session set Dec. 19-Jan. 10. For a list of available courses, go to this link.

Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17, and run through Wednesday, May 10.

Online registration is available here.

