Woman in late 30s adopted by North Texas couple

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2022 at 3:43 pm

WACO (KRLD) – A North Texas couple has adopted a former foster-care child — at the age of 38. Stephanie Ellison’s birth parents allegedly struggled with addiction and were abusive, and so she was placed in the Buckner Children’s Home in Dallas and was in and out of foster care. AT 15, a court granted her the permission to live on her own. KXXV television in Waco reports at some point, she met Bill and Gina McQuatter of Burleson and they invited her to Thanksgiving dinner. And then they asked her to come live them during her senior year of high school. She did, and over the years she came to call them “Mom and Dad.” Now, all these years later, they have officially adopted her.

Go Back