Two earthquakes reported in West Texas

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2022 at 3:43 pm

EL PASO (KRLD) – Two earthquakes were reported on Thanksgiving Day near the West Texas town of Mentone, about 35 miles northwest of Pecos. The first earthquake was measured at above 4.5 on the Richter scale, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Then KVIA television in El Paso reports a second earthquake hit in about the same area five minutes later. It registered at a magnitude of 4.9. A viewer in the El Paso suburb of Horizon City – about 200 miles away – reported feeling the tremors. Earlier this month, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 rattled the same area. It was the third strongest quake in Texas since 1995.

Go Back