New crude export terminal on the way to Texas coast

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2022 at 3:44 pm

ANGLETON (KRLD) – A company wins approval to build a new crude oil export terminal on the Texas coast. The Oyster Creek Terminal will be about four miles southeast of Angleton but will also be connected to an existing terminal in Harris County. The full name for the new project is the Sea Port Oil Terminal, or SPOT. It’s been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration. Developers say it will provide a reliable source of crude oil to U.S. allies through a network of pipelines connecting Harris County to a deep-water port near Surfside Beach. Environmental groups had opposed the project because of concerns about greenhouse gases from fossil fuels, and some local officials in Southeast Texas had also expressed concerns.

