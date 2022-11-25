Today is Friday November 25, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Police: Ex-spouse fatally shoots 2, hurts 2 in Houston home

Posted/updated on: November 25, 2022 at 4:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Police say a man believed to be a former spouse entered a Houston-area home and shot four people who were celebrating Thanksgiving, killing two and wounding two others Thursday evening. Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu says a woman and a man were pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was in critical condition and a 15-year-old boy was in stable condition at a hospital. Police have not identified a suspect and an arrest was not immediately made, but Cantu says the shooter was believed to be the former spouse of the woman who was killed in the shooting reported at 9:18 p.m. on the 1500 block of Bagget Lane. Police were unsure whether the victims were related or who owned the home.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC