Harker Heights City Council repeals marijuana ordinance

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2022 at 2:26 pm
HARKER HEIGHTS (KRLD) — The City Council in Harker Heights, outside of Killeen, has voted 4-1 to repeal an ordinance approved on November 8 making it legal to possess low levels of marijuana. KCEN Television reports several people spoke in favor of the ordinance. One said, “If you stomp on this, a lot of people will say my vote doesn’t count… respect their vote.” But City Attorney Charlie Olson told the Council decriminalization is not consistent with current state law. He said it would place undue burdens on police officers. The Killeen City Council also recently put a temporary pause on a similar proposition.



