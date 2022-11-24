Traffic jam on I-20 in Smith County

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2022 at 12:58 pm

SMITH COUNTY – TxDOT reports traffic is backed up on part of I-20 westbound. According to our news partner KETK, TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers are cleaning up the scene and were expected to be on the scene for a few more hours as of 11:30 a.m. People are advised to avoid the area.

