Tyler and Longview prepare for Christmas parades

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2022 at 12:39 pm
EAST TEXAS — Plans continue for East Texas Christmas parades, with the Rotary Clubs of Tyler putting on the Rose City event and the local AMBUCS heading up arrangements for the Longview attraction. Both are set for December 1 in the cities’ downtowns, with the Tyler parade kicking off at 6 p.m. and the Longview activity beginning at 6:30 in the evening. The Tyler event will be capped by the lighting of the downtown Christmas tree by this year’s Children’s Miracle Network Miracle Child. Longview’s parade includes marching bands, floats, and an appearance by Santa. Click here for more on what’s happening in Tyler. Check this link for more information on the Longview parade and other holiday activities around Longview.



