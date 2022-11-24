Black Friday shopping tips

Posted/updated on: November 24, 2022 at 11:26 am

TYLER — Black Friday means the usual crush of shoppers, along with countless special deals, and the Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas has some advice for anyone hitting the stores. Topping the list: Start early. Many retailers have posted their Black Friday deals. This makes it easier to plan ahead and have a strategy. Check Black Friday store hours and sales ahead of time. Certain stores may also offer discounts or deals during different times. Another tip: Plan ahead. This includes making a shopping list and creating a budget to help avoid impulse purchases. It also means doing your research. Read product reviews, and check out this link for Business Profiles and customer reviews to make sure you are purchasing from a reputable company.

Other advice from the BBB:

Download the retailer’s app on your phone. Downloading the store’s app can save you time from looking through ad after ad in newspapers or online. Some stores may even give you coupons for simply downloading their app. Use of the app can also help organize your shopping lists and even point out the newest products. In addition, some apps show you the products found in the store, their locations, and certain products that have moved for Black Friday.

Consider different payment options. Does your credit card offer a rewards or cash-back program? If so, you may have either accumulated points enough to redeem them for gift cards or to redeem at various retailers. If you haven’t earned enough points on one of these cards, you might use them during the holiday season and redeem the points you’ve accumulated later. Keep in mind, to get the most benefit, pay off the card to avoid accruing interest.

Consider using price tracker applications. These applications will apply coupon codes automatically to your cart at checkout when you shop online. Should you use these apps, however, it is very important to use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.

Remember that holiday shopping should be fun. Expect long lines and crowded stores, and try to enjoy the experience. Happy shopping!

