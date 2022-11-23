Today is Wednesday November 23, 2022
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County man

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 4:32 pm
Silver Alert issued for Anderson County manELKHART – A Silver Alert was issued for an Anderson County man last seen Nov. 22 at 8 a.m. According to our news partner KETK, DPS says 72-year-old Charles Milford is roughly 5’2″ and weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen on the 7200 block of Highway 294 in Elkhart. He was wearing a gray button-down shirt with blue jeans. He wears a black toupee and has gray hair underneath. His vehicle is a white 2015 Chevrolet Colorado with Texas license plate number PRT6582. Anyone with information is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-731-8202. Silver Alerts are designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition, according to DPS.



