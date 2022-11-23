Marble Falls High School investigating alleged racist incident at basketball game

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 1:52 pm

MARBLE FALLS (ABC/Staff) — Marble Falls High School announced its plans this week to investigate reports of alleged racist behavior by student spectators at a girls basketball tournament last Friday. The incident, captured on camera, depicts several students shouting monkey noises as East Central High School senior Asia Prudhomme, who is Black, was shooting free throws. Marble Falls High School’s student body is almost 50 percent white and only 1.5% Black. “I’ve always been taught not to pay attention to the stands, so I wasn’t really paying attention to them,” Prudhomme, who successfully sank her free throw, told ABC News. “I was just focused on making my free throws and getting my team back into the game.” After watching the video of the incident, however, Prudhomme said she was shocked.“I’ve never had this happen to me,” she said. “I was heartbroken. In my head, I was just thinking, why would anybody do this? It’s 2022.”

