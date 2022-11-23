Today is Wednesday November 23, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Marble Falls High School investigating alleged racist incident at basketball game

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 1:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MARBLE FALLS (ABC/Staff) — Marble Falls High School announced its plans this week to investigate reports of alleged racist behavior by student spectators at a girls basketball tournament last Friday. The incident, captured on camera, depicts several students shouting monkey noises as East Central High School senior Asia Prudhomme, who is Black, was shooting free throws. Marble Falls High School’s student body is almost 50 percent white and only 1.5% Black. “I’ve always been taught not to pay attention to the stands, so I wasn’t really paying attention to them,” Prudhomme, who successfully sank her free throw, told ABC News. “I was just focused on making my free throws and getting my team back into the game.” After watching the video of the incident, however, Prudhomme said she was shocked.“I’ve never had this happen to me,” she said. “I was heartbroken. In my head, I was just thinking, why would anybody do this? It’s 2022.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC