Lawyer: Teen shot by San Antonio cop released from hospital

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 1:43 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released from the hospital. A lawyer for Erik Cantu’s family says the 17-year-old went home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu’s parents say they’re “overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks,” but that he “still has a long road to recovery.” Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand. Brennand was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official.



