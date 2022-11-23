Tyler Pounds Airport seeing pre-pandemic traveling numbers during holidays

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 12:36 pm

TYLER – As holiday travel season kicks off, Steve Thompson, the manager at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, says the location is full of energy. According to our news partner KETK, the aviation industry is overcoming the impacts of the pandemic. The number of people flying is now the same as pre-pandemic numbers. “An interesting fact is when we looked (at) the numbers we had significant higher numbers of people traveling to Tyler for this holiday week than people traveling from Tyler,” said Thompson. He says with heavier foot traffic, this is the perfect time for city officials to show off their facilities and convenience. “We have ample curb space that enables quick loading and unloading of folks. We have TSA precheck to facilitate people getting through the airport quickly here,” said Thompson.

TSA recommends that flyers arrive at the airport two hours before domestic flights and three hours for international flights. Thompson also says to arrive at the airport even earlier during the holiday season. The Tyler airport will have a TSA precheck enrollment week in February.

