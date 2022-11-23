Rangerettes will perform alongside Mariah Carey at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Posted/updated on: November 23, 2022 at 12:28 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform alongside pop superstar Mariah Carey Thursday in the finale of the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Rangerettes will be marching in the parade this year in their traditional red, white, and blue uniforms, and will be in special costumes for their performance with Carey. The parade is set to begin at 8 a.m. CST. Also, a group of the Rangerettes Forever will help to open the parade in maroon cheer uniforms.

Go Back